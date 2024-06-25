President Michael D Higgins has lead tributes this afternoon to the late Tommie Gorman.

He says..

Tommie Gorman will be remembered as one of the outstanding public service broadcasters of his generation.

Over more than 40 years reporting for RTÉ, he was a widely trusted and deeply insightful commentator on the North-West, Brussels and, perhaps most notably, Northern Ireland, where his incisive and well-informed commentary brought news of critical developments for twenty years.

Throughout that time, Tommie was respected by all sides of the political spectrum and was a trusted source of information for the public during challenging years, the fostering of peace, and all that was achieved in Anglo-Irish relations over that time.

A naturally empathetic person, Tommie’s courageous and generous work with cancer survivors leaves a very significant legacy which I hope will bring comfort to his family and all those who knew him. In speaking and writing about his own experiences, he brought a greater public awareness and understanding of the conditions and the treatments available for them.

As anyone who ever met Tommie will know, he was a tireless champion of Sligo, and reflecting his lifelong love of soccer, of Sligo Rovers. Whether talking about the Bit o’ Red or Tottenham Hotspur, Tommie always knew every minute detail of the clubs and their fortunes.

In a career renowned for being the first on the spot with key developments, Tommie will of course always be remembered for his interview with Roy Keane following his departure from Saipan and going to Greece to interview Seamus Heaney following the announcement that he was to receive the Nobel Prize.

May I express my deepest condolence to Tommie’s wife Ceara, to his children Moya and Joe, and to all his family, colleagues and many friends.