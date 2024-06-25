Construction of a Primary Care Centre for Ballaghaderreen may begin before the end of the year.

That's according to local Sinn Fein TD Claire Kerrane.

She says the Developer has until the end of this week to respond to the HSE and should the Developer accept the terms, they will be required to commence construction before the end of the year.

A primary care centre for the town was first proposed back in 2012, and planning permission for the building was sought around 3 years ago.

It's hoped that if the developer accepts the HSE's terms, construction should begin by year's end.

Deputy Kerrane has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....