Former RTE Journalist Tommie Gorman has died

He held a number of positions at the broadcaster including Northern Editor in a career that spanned 41 years.

He died today surrounded by his family and is survived by his wife Ceara, children Joe and Moya, sister Mary and brother Michael.

In a statement his family say Tommie was a cherished husband, father, brother, and friend whose innate kindness and generosity of spirit touched the lives of all who knew him.