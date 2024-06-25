It has been confirmed that Jack Chambers will be the new Minister for Finance.

This comes following Michael McGrath’s nomination by Government to be Ireland’s next European Commissioner.

Mayo Minister Dara Calleary was also tipped to be appointed to the position, along with speculation that Housing Minister Dara O’Brien and Education Minister Norma Foley being tipped yesterday.

As of this morning, it was to be between Chambers and Calleary according to national reports.

Chambers, a TD in Dublin West, was first elected to the Dáil in 2016, and most recently served as Minister of State at the Department of Transport.

The 33 year old has served as Government chief whip from 2020 to 2022.

Chambers has very strong connections locally, with his father Frank coming from Newport and his mother Barbara coming from Hollymount.

His formal appointment to the new position will take place tomorrow.

