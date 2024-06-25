Mayo Fine Gael Senator Paddy Burke is due to raise issues surrounding the Sacred Heart Hospital in Castlebar this afternoon.

Senator Burke is calling on the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to make a statement on the provision of respite beds at the facility.

The lack of respite beds available in Castlebar is an issue that has been raised by local councillors in recent weeks, as people are being forced to travel to Swinford or Ballina for alternatives to the service.

May’s monthly meeting of the Castlebar Municipal District heard that there was just one respite bed in the Sacred Heart Hospital.

The issue has been selected by the Cathaoirleach as one of the Commencement Matters in the Oireachtas for this afternoon.

Senator Burke is due to open his discussion at 1:00pm.