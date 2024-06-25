ALDI Ireland have today announced details of their annual Economic Impact Report, with major contributions to Mayo based suppliers.

In the company’s annual Economic Impact Report published today, ALDI said it paid almost €3.5 million in wages and salaries to 130 staff in Mayo as well as opening a new store in Ballyhaunis.

In 2023, there were over 1.8 million customer visits to ALDI stores in Mayo.

Last year, ALDI sourced €41.5 million of locally produced food and drink from Mayo based supplier.

ALDI partners with five Mayo producers, including its long term relationship with O’Hara’s of Foxford.