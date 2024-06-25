A newly elected member of Mayo County Council is calling for a Town Regeneration Officer to be appointed to his native Castlebar.

Local Independent cllr Harry Barrett has issued a plea to get plans for the town centre underway and ensure the planning and renewal is performed in the correct manner.

Cllr Barrett says that in towns like Sligo and Donegal, these positions have been advertised and filled by the local council, benefitting the regeneration of the county town – and the same should be done for Castlebar.

He says that Castlebar in terms of its development is at a crossroads, and implementing the correct planning for the next 10 years is crucial.

Cllr Barrett has been outlining his concerns to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: