It's officially going to be a two horse race for the Green Party leadership.

Nominations closed last night at 9:00pm with Minister Roderic O'Gorman and Minister of State Pippa Hackett the only nominees.

Minister Hackett is a native of Ballindine, and attended Ballindine NS and later Mount Saint Michael Secondary School in Claremorris.

The election to appoint Eamon Ryan's successor will take place on July 8th.

(pic Pippa Hackett Facebook)