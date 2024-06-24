As part of the first phase of an overhaul by the National Transport Authority, public transport fares are on the rise.

Short journey fares on Luas and Dublin Bus services increased over the weekend, and the trend comes westward today with rises to the Iarnród Éireann tickets today.

The intercity Dublin routes to Sligo, Westport and Galway will see an average increase of 4% along with Waterford and Rosslare.

Also included in the fare increase is the trip from Limerick to Galway.

As well as this, a new flat €1.50 Leap Card charge will apply on regional bus services.

Sligo town is on the list of towns that will be affected, which also includes Athlone, Dundalk and Drogheda.