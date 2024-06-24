Aran Islands RNLI has come to the aid of an injured cyclist this afternoon (Monday 24 June).

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their all-weather lifeboat just after 1pm following a report from the Irish Coast Guard that a cyclist was injured on the neighbouring island of Inisheer and required a medical evacuation.

The lifeboat launched under Coxswain Aonghus O Hiarnain and with four crew members onboard.

Weather conditions at the time were good with slight seas, clear skies and a south westerly force 4 wind blowing.

Arriving on scene, the crew received a handover from the island doctor before assisting the patient onboard the lifeboat where they were then safely transferred to Rossaveel and into the care of a waiting ambulance crew.

Speaking following the call out, Aonghus O Hiarnain, Aran Islands RNLI Coxswain said:

‘We would like to wish the casualty a speedy recovery from their injury and thank the island doctor and our colleagues in the ambulance service for responding and working with us to bring the patient safely ashore so they could get further treatment.’