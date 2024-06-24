The least expensive Eircode area to purchase a property in in the country is in Castlerea, County Roscommon.

A median price of €133,000 for a property in Castlerea is far cheaper than the €720,000 in Blackrock in Dublin – which is the highest in the country.

The Central Statistics Office has released its latest Residential Property Price Index, showing that residential property prices rose by 7.9% in the 12 months up to April of this year.

Prices in the capital rose by 8.3% while prices outside of Dublin rose by 7.6%.

When looking at the county with the least expensive Eircodes in the country, that goes to Longford where the median price is €169,000.

The highest median price constituency in the country is in the Dun Laoghaire – Rathdown area at €624,999.

Cavan, Leitrim, Roscommon and Donegal are all next to Longford as counties with the least expensive median price.

Galway has been listed as one of the most expensive counties to purchase in, up there with Dublin, Wicklow and Meath.

The price range in Galway goes from €237,879 to €375,111.

Sligo and Leitrim were among the counties that saw the smallest rise in house prices at 5.4%.

According to a detailed map by Agriland, which is available on their website, Mayo is in the middle ground when it comes to the most or least expensive county to buy a property in.

Sligo is in a similar situation, along with many counties in the midlands.

You can see the map here: https://www.agriland.ie/farming-news/most-and-least-expensive-eircode-property-prices-revealed-cso/