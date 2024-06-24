A Ballyhaunis Off License has today announced its closure on social media.

In a post on Forde’s Ltd’s Facebook page, it has been confirmed that the Carry Out Off License will cease trading.

The Facebook notice states:

“We wish to announce that 4D's Off Licence will close over the coming weeks.

“To facilitate this closure 4D's will be Open (Mon - Sat) till 6pm from Monday 1st July.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our Staff and Suppliers for their support.

“A Big Thank You also to all our Loyal Customers who have supported us over the past 26 years.

“With ever increasing costs and low margins this Facit of our business is no longer viable.

“Our General business (Fordes Ltd) Household / Haberdashery Embroidery and Printing + Our School Uniforms are not effected by this announcement.

“We hope you will continue to support us .

“Thank You,

“Tom Forde.”