The first national litter survey of 2024 by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) shows Castlebar is ‘cleaner than European norms’ in 6th spot in the ranking of 40 towns and cities. The study reveals an overall improvement in litter levels, and a decrease in cans and plastic bottles on our streets on foot of the new Deposit Return Scheme.

The An Taisce report for Castlebar said it was "another very strong showing from Castlebar".

The study, conducted by An Taisce on behalf of IBAL, showed a healthy rise in towns nationally reaching the upper tier of cleanliness – ‘Cleaner than European Norms’ - and a fall of 35% in the number of towns branded ‘littered’. Naas regained the top position while Ballybane in Galway slipped to bottom of the rankings.

Sligo town was ranked 8th and was deemed "Cleaner than European Norms"

With Galway city centre securing 21st place, and described as "Cleaner than European Norms"

Roscommon town was "Moderately littered in 34th place and Galway Iner City - Ballybane at the bottom of the ranking deemed "littered.

Alan Mee is the Chairperson of Castlebar Tidy Town and he told Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley the county town is delighted with its ranking in this survey...