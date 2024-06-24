The formation of a Technical Group on Mayo County Council on Friday last resulted in a number of key positions as Chairs of Special Policy Committees (SPCs) on the authority and appointments onto the Mayo Sligo Leitrim Education Board were not secured, as might have been expected, by Fine Gael and Fianna Fail councillors.

The two parties had formed a voting pact to elect unopposed a Fine Gael Cathaoirleach of the county – John O’Hara and a Leas Cathaoirleach – Fianna Fail’s Brendan Mulroy.

But when it came to making other key appointments, under the leadership of long sitting Independent councillor Michael Kilcoyne, a number of councillors formed what’s termed a technical group for the day and made their presence felt.

The Technical Group consisted of 7 Independent councillors, together with a Sinn Fein cllr, an Independent Ireland councillor and surprisingly a Fianna Fail councillor- Blackie Gavin.

Councillor Gavin is likely to lose his party whip, as a consequence.

Afterwards Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley spoke to councillor Kilcoyne about the formation of this technical grouping….