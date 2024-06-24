West Mayo householders are being urged to bring their batteries, electrical, and electronic waste to a set of free collection days to help the county meet national e-waste recycling targets for 2024.

The events, hosted by WEEE Ireland in partnership with Mayo County Council, kick off on Thursday, July 04, at The Boat Park, Roman Island, Westport Quay from 10am-4pm.

Anything with a plug, battery or cable can be recycled for free on the day, including old washing machines, TVs, toasters and kettles, electronic tools and toys, cables, IT equipment, mobile phones, remote controls, batteries, including farm fence batteries, and even watches.

WEEE Ireland warns that the nation needs to meet a forthcoming EU target to recycle at least 25% of our annual consumption of critical raw materials from e-waste.

“An average of 96% of all e-waste that we collect is recovered for use again in manufacturing through both indigenous operators and specialist processors in Europe,” said Mr. Donovan.

“Most end-of-life products contain metals and minerals in higher concentrations than primary resources.

“These stocks of resources are the urban mines of the future, so our recycling efforts can have a significant impact on the environment.”