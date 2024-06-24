The three coalition party leaders will discuss who is to become Ireland's next EU Commissioner today.

The nomination to replace Mairead McGuinness will be made by Fianna Fail, with speculation its likely to be Finance Minister Michael McGrath.

His appointment would still have to be approved by the European Parliament.

Meanwhile Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien, Education Minister Norma Foley and junior Minister Dara Calleary are among the names being tipped to replace Minister McGrath in the finance portfolio.