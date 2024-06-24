On Saturday last Argentina Day was celebrated in Foxford .

The event marked the 247th anniversary of the birth of Foxford native, Admiral William Brown, the founder of the Argentine navy.

The links between the south American country, and Foxford and Ireland, are many and have been fostered for many decades by the Admiral Brown Society in Foxford.

Argentina Day in Foxford was a combined effort by the Argentine Embassy in Ireland, The Admiral Brown Society and Mayo County Council.

Liverpool and Argentina footballer Alexis Mac Allister took part in the celebrations sending a signed jersey to Foxford on Saturday. In a video shared on social media, the World Cup winner let Foxford know that a signed shirt was on its way to the town