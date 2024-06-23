New guidelines and procedures have been launched encouraging all students and staff to create and maintain a culture where bullying is unacceptable.



The 'Bí Cineálta' or 'Be Kind', guidelines have been updated to help schools to deal with cyber, gender, sexist and racist bullying.

A new report, involving more than 2,300 primary and secondary pupils, found almost one in three secondary students didn't feel welcome in their school.

Councillor Marie Casserly says that while the new procedures are welcome and are needed it's still not enough.

She says that there is still a major issue of anonymous accounts on social media and you cannot trace the owner of the account if they are involved in cyber bullying.

Councillor Casserly has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan: