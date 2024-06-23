Minister of State Alan Dillon has announced that expressions of interest are being sought by Mayo County Council for building contractors and housing developers for the delivery of affordable housing units in Castlebar and Westport.

Minister Dillon says building contractors and housing developers are being asked to consider offering properties with planning permission to the council under an advances purchase turnkey arrangement.

Interested parties are advised to download the expression of interest form which is available on the Mayo County Council website.

The deadline for applications is September 20 of this year.

Minister Dillon has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan: