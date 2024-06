Shout, reach and throw - if you see someone struggling in the water this summer.

Water Safety Ireland is advising people to shout for attention, reach with a stick or piece of clothing or throw a floatation device if you come across a swimmer in difficulty.

Water Safety Awareness Week is highlighting the fact that 118 people drown in Irish waters every year.

Spokesperson Roger Sweeney says everyone should enjoy the water, in a safe manner.