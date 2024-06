Passengers are advised not to fret ahead of next week's industrial action at Aer Lingus.

The airline has had to cancel 120 more flights due to an 8 hour strike by pilots on Saturday June 29th.

This brings the total number of cancelled flights to 244, with an IALPA 'work to rule' starting from Wednesday.

Editor of Travel Extra Eoghan Corry has this advice for Aer Lingus passengers.