Aer Lingus has just announced that 244 flights will now be cancelled next week following industrial action by pilots.

The airline says 124 flights have already been cancelled over the IALPA 'work-to-rule' between Wednesday and Saturday.

However, this lunchtime they've announced they are cancelling a further 120 flights on Saturday June 29th, as a direct result of the 8-hour pilot's strike on that day.

They say 15,000 customers on Aer Lingus short-haul services will be affected, while long-haul services on the 28th and 29th are being re-scheduled to avoid further cancellations on those routes.

Aer Lingus is automatically rebooking some customers onto alternative flights and has begun emailing all other customers, informing them of the cancellations and advising them of their options.

The detail of the cancelled flights on 29th June is available on the ï¿½Travel Advisoryï¿½ on the Aer Lingus website at www.aerlingus.com

(pic Aer Lingus Facebook)