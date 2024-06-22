The 2024 Lady of the Moy will take place this coming Friday night.

There’ll be special celebrations as Ballina commemorates 60 years of the competition.

Organisers are making the call to all who have been involved over the past 60 years, past winners or organisers, to join in for the forthcoming celebrations.

The invite is extended of course to Queen of the Moy winners, which was the former name of the competition before its change in the 1990’s.

The event will take place in the Great National Hotel, Ballina on Friday with an 8:00pm start time.

President of the Ballina Chamber, Mary Moyles, has been telling Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey more about the celebrations: