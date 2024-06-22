As part of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 7.1 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €143,800 in the Galway area yesterday, Friday 21st June 2024.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation involving Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested by An Garda Síochána and is currently detained at a Garda Station in County Galway under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.