The Pearse Road has fully reopened to traffic in Sligo town following a serious collision yesterday.

At roughly 8:10pm yesterday evening, a single vehicle collision occurred in which a man in his 70s was injured.

He was taken to Sligo University Hospital in a serious condition.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The road had been closed for a time last night and again today but has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are continuing to appealto the public for information on the collision.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Pearse Road area of Sligo town between 8pm and 8:15pm on Thursday 20th June 2024 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.