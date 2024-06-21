Following the appointment of the new Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council - Fine Gael’s John O’Hara and Leas Cathaoirleach – Fianna Fail’s Brendan Mulroy, unopposed, in the council chamber of Aras an Chontae today, in what appeared to be a tight pack between the two major parties, there was a surprise.

Castlebar based Fianna Fail councillor Blackie Gavin opted to ignore the pact between the two sides and instead became part of a technical grouping which sought a number of various appointments on the authority.

The Technical Group, numbering ten in total, was made up of Independent councillors , a Sinn Fein councillor, an Independent Ireland cllr and Fianna Fail councillor Blackie Gavin.

Becoming part of this technical group, is almost certain to result in councillor Gavin losing the party whip and resulted in him failing to secure any of the key positions.

Councilor Gavin says he is opposed to Fianna Fail going into coalition with Fine Gael on the council and so opted to join the Technical Group on the day.

Afterwards he spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley: