The newly elected county councillors met for the first time today.

Following on from the local elections two weeks ago, both returning and newly appointed members met to begin plans for the next five years.

The first port of call today was to elect Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach of each council.

Bonniconlon’s Fine Gael cllr John O’Hara topped the polls in the Ballina local electoral area and was the first elected with over 2,300 first preference votes.

In recognition of this achievement he was elected as Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council this afternoon.

Fianna Fáil cllr Brendan Mulroy will hold the position of Leas-Cathaoirleach for the next 12 months.

Looking further across the region, and Independent Declan Bree has been elected as Cathaoirleach in Sligo after his 50 years of service was extended.

Fianna Fáil first-timer Edel McSharry will be Leas-Cathaoirleach.

In Roscommon, it’s understood that the Cathaoirleach will be Castlerea’s Fianna Fáil cllr Paschal Fitzmaurice.

His party colleague cllr Larry Brennan, of Roscommon Town, will be Leas-Cathaoirleach.

Monivea cllr Albert Dolan has been elected as the youngest Cathaoirleach of County Galway in its history.

The 25 year old Fianna Fáil cllr will have Fine Gael’s Ollie Turner as Leas-Cathaoirleach.