Fine Gael councillor John O'Hara has been appointed as Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council.

Fianna Fail's Brendan Mulroy has been named as Leas Cathaoirleach.

It's the first county council meeting since the local elections in which 5 new councillors were elected onto Mayo County Council.

Both were unanimously appointed.

Councillor O'Hara has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley...