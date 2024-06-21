Following today’s first meeting of the new Sligo County Council, councillor Declan Bree has been elected as Cathaoirleach.

After topping the polls in the recent local elections, cllr Bree celebrated 50 years as a local representative.

This appointment has recognised his long standing commitment to local politics.

Fianna Fáil have formed a pact with a number of Independent cllrs to take control for this ferm.

Newly elected cllr Edel McSharry has been elected Leas-Cathaoirleach for the forthcoming year.