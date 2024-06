A Mayo based Minister has confirmed a new extension has been sanctioned for Breaffy NS Ballina.

The extension comprising of a new mainstream classroom will be built on the existing school site outside of Ballina.

Minister Dara Calleary says this development at Breaffy represents further investment in the school infrastructure in the Ballina area which has been transformed in the past 4 years.

