Gardaí are investigating a serious single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a car that occurred at approximately 8:10pm yesterday on the Pearse Road in Sligo town.

The driver and sole occupant of the only car involved, a man in his 70s, was taken to Sligo University Hospital in a serious condition.

There are currently road closures in place along the Pearse Road and Mail Coach Road in Sligo town and local diversions are in place this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Pearse Road area of Sligo town between 8pm and 8:15pm on Thursday 20th June 2024 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.