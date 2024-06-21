There are major celebrations tomorrow in Foxford to mark the 247th anniversary of the birth of Foxford native, Admiral William Brown, the founder of the Argentine navy.

The links between the south Mayo country, and Foxford and Ireland, are many and have been fostered for many decades by the Admiral Brown Society in Foxford.

Argentina Day in Foxford tomorrow is a combined effort by the Argentine Embassy in Ireland, The Admiral Brown Society and Mayo County Council.

The festivities and commemorations get underway at 11am tomorrow morning and all are welcome to attend the variety of ceremonies and events throughout the day.

Margaret Reilly of the Admiral Brown Society in Foxford has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more about the historic occasion....