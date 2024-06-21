The Naughton Foundation Scholarship scheme - a third-level student scholarship scheme, is again reminding students from County Mayo that the 2024 closing date is fast approaching, inviting all applicants to submit their entries.

The scholarships promote the study of engineering, science and technology at third-level by students in Ireland. Each year from February to June, Leaving Certificate students can apply for a scholarship if they intend on studying science, computer science, mathematics, engineering or technology at third-level that year.

The closing date for receipt of application forms for the Naughton Foundation Scholarship 2024 is Friday, June 28, at midnight. There will be one guaranteed scholarship for each of the participating counties, 36 allocated in total.

The Naughton Foundation was established in 2008 by Dr. Martin and Carmel Naughton in 1994 and its goal is to support worthwhile causes in the arts and education.