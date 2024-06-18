(Pic - Google Maps)

Roscommon town has been crowded Ireland's Best Kept Large town at an awards ceremony in Belfast today.

Winners of the all-island Ireland’s Best Kept Town Competition announced at an Awards Ceremony in Riddel Hall, Belfast

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, today congratulated the winners of the all-island, Best Kept Town Competition,an all-island competition in which some of the best villages and towns participating in the SuperValu TidyTowns competition compete against their counterparts in Northern Ireland’s Best Kept competition.

Randalstown, County Antrim was named overall winner of Ireland’s Best Kept Town competition, 2024.

In other award categories Malin, County Donegal won the Best Kept Village category and Roscommon, County Roscommon won the Best Kept Large Town category.

Randalstown, County Antrim was also named the Best Kept Small Town category whereas Derry won the Best Kept Large Urban Centre category.