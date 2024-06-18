The Irish Farmer's Association has called for any measures introduced under the EU's Nature Restoration Law to be voluntary.

It's after Ministers in the bloc formally adopted the proposal earlier today.

The law aims to put measures in place to restore at least 20% of the EU’s land and sea areas by 2030.

Minister Eamon Ryan insists any proposals will be voluntary.

However President of the IFA Francie Gorman is not reassured...

Independent Ireland TD Michael Fitzmaurice has described it as a black day for farmers.

He says the law will also have serious impacts on rural communities into the future.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...