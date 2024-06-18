An expert has recommended that the Mayo Peace Park wall, located in Castlebar, be demolished and rebuilt.

Subsidence has caused a safety issue at the site, hence the call for it to be knocked down.

There are plans to erect fencing to cordon off the memorial wall, due to start next month, so that visitors can still experience the wall in a safe manner.

The Castlebar Municipal District issued an updated report on the matter, detailing that the contractor has been appointed to construct the fencing solution.

Funding for the interim work is being provided by GMA, as agreed by elected members of the Castlebar MD.

Fine Gael cllr Ger Deere says that it’s disappointing what has happened to the Peace Park, and the reconstruction could cost in the region of €200,000.

He has been explaining the situation to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey:

(pic Mayo Peace Park and Garden of Remembrance Facebook)