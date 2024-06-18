Funding has been allocated to County Mayo to create two additional positions under the Community Services Programme.

Deputy Michael Ring says he's pleased to confirm that two additional posts have been created under the Community Services Programme in Mayo.

The Community Services Programme supports community-based organisations to provide local social, economic and environmental services through a social enterprise model.

These posts will extend the capacity of the Community Services Programme organisations to deliver vital services in our communities.

Inishturk Community Club Company Limited By Guarantee and Comhlacht Forbartha Áitiuíl Acla Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta have both been approved one full-time equivalent position.