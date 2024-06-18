Tributes are being paid today to the Mayo man who saved Celtic Football Club from going out of business.

In the 1990’s, Doohoma native John Keane gave the club £1 million of his own money to prevent it from going into administration.

He passed away on Sunday, with his death being confirmed in a social media post by Celtic.

John Keane served as a non-executive director at the club for over 20 years and was named honorary chairman in 2013 before retiring in 2019.

He had a great love for his native Doohoma and Erris , and local cllr Gerry Coyle said that he “never once forgot where he came from.”

Fine Gael cllr Coyle knew John Keane personally, and has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey this morning, paying tribute to one of Erris’ own: