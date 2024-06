Eamon Ryan is stepping down as Green Party leader.

According to RTE , it is expected that Eamon Ryan will continue on in his role as Environment and Climate Minister when he steps down as Green Party leader.

He has led the party since 2011.

He was first elected to the Dáil in 2002 and served as Minister for Communications from 2007 to 2011.

He lost his Dáil seat in 2011 but was re-elected in 2016.