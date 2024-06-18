Pieta House has issued a statement following news that it intends to close the existing therapy centre in Tuam.

The service has been in operation for 11 years.

In a statement they say:

Pieta is currently assessing how best we can continue to support our clients in Tuam and neighbouring regions following unsustainable pressures on costs at our current location.

No reduction in clinical services is planned.





Our priority is to ensure that everyone in Tuam and the surrounding areas will continue to receive the support they need from Pieta and that people who need our services can be confident that we are still here for them. Our intention is to find a new location for our services. Rest assured, we have no plans to reduce our services and we remain committed to being there for those who need us.





During this change, we will carefully consider how best to meet the needs of our clients in Tuam and neighbouring regions, to ensure the long-term sustainability of our service in the area.

We have informed our dedicated staff and supporters in Tuam about these changes and are grateful for their ongoing support.

For our clients, we are committed to making this change as easy as possible with minimal disruption to the essential services they rely on.





We will share more details as soon as we have them.