Erris based Deputy Rose Conway Walsh is calling on the Government to invest more money into eating disorders in the west of Ireland.

Sinn Féin’s Spokesperson for Public Expenditure raised the issue in the Dáil last week to Taoiseach Simon Harris and Minister for Mental Health & Older People Mary Butler.

She says that there are just three public inpatient beds available for adults with eating disorders in the entire country.

All three beds are located in Dublin.

The issue has been highlighted to Deputy Conway Walsh by a number of people who have brought their own stories and experiences forward.

The services in the west, she says, just aren’t there – and providing those in need of this sort of care “can be life saving treatment.”

Deputy Conway Walsh has been highlighting her concerns to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: