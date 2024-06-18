Celtic Football Club have paid tribute to the Mayo man who was credited with saving the club from going out of business in the 1990’s.

Doohoma native John Keane passed away last weekend, and his death was confirmed by the Glasgow club on Sunday in a post on social media.

In the club statement, Celtic said that he will ‘forever be regarded as one of the club’s saviours and, for that reason, all Celtic supporters will always owe John an external debt.’

John Keane gave Celtic £1 million of his own money to prevent it from going into administration in the 90’s.

Having served as a non-executive director at the club for over 20 years, he was named honorary chairman in 2013 before his retirement came in 2019.

Celtic Chairman, Peter Lawwell, paid tribute to the late John Keane saying:

“Today we have lost a true Celtic great and a wonderful friend, someone who will always mean so much to Celtic and a man who gave his heart and soul to the Club.

"His contribution to Celtic was phenomenal over many years but above all, the way he was, his humility and compassion and love for his family shone from him every day and made him the man he was.

"All our thoughts and condolences go to John’s wife, Kathleen, son Mark, daughter-in-law Karisma and grandchildren, John-Henry, Norah and Fiádh and his wider family. John will always be in our hearts."

