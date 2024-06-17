New figures from Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) show that the average person in Mayo recycled 10.07kg of e-waste last year.

That exceeds the average collected last year by over half a kilo (9.51kg in 2023).

1,389 tonnes of electrical waste was collected in the county last year by WEEE Ireland which contributed to the record breaking 41,730 tonnes of electronic and electrical waste recycled in 2023.

The annual report from WEEE Ireland covers the 20 counties in which it operates, and showed that over 18 million appliances were collected for recycling last year which exceeds all European norms.

When comparing to 2022 figures, consumers across Ireland recycled the equivalent of 200 40 foot containers more than the previous year.

With Mayo’s e-waste recycling above the average, the CEO of WEEE Ireland has warned that we need to recycle more critical raw materials as the population grows across the country.

“Most householders in Mayo have a hidden treasure trove of broken, unused or unwanted electrical equipment in their homes,” said Leo Donovan.

“They alone hold the key to recycling them, giving them a new lease of life so we can recover the critical raw materials they contain.”