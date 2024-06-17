Today marks four years since Detective Garda Colm Horkan, a native of Charlestown, was murdered in the line of duty in Castlerea.

At the age of 49, he was shot dead while on anti-crime patrol duty in the Roscommon town.

In March of last year, 43 year old Stephen Silver was found guilty of Detective Garda Horkan’s murder, having shot him 11 times.

He was sentenced to life in prison as a result.

After this great tragedy, the community of Charlestown and those who knew and loved Colm have rallied together to remember him in many ways.

The Colm Horkan Memorial Run was set up and run by East Mayo AC and Charlestown Sarsfields GAA club, and recently completed its fourth event in May.

A new state of the art GAA pitch and walkways was opened last month in his memory also, named the ‘Colm Horkan Memorial Pitch and Community Walkways.’

Taoiseach Simon Harris was in attendance on June 2 to officially open the facility, joined by Minister of State Dara Calleary, Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris among others.

Colm Horkan was a member and former player with the Charlestown Sarsfields club and the opening of the new grounds in his honour was marked by a number of exhibition matches.

Those representing Charlestown in the games wore a commemorative jersey with the number 11 on t he chest and back, and also a picture of Colm in the Charlestown jersey on the front.

The €1.5 million development will not only help Charlestown Sarsfields to move forward but will keep the memory of Colm Horkan going throughout the club.