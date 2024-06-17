A Galway based Independent TD says he has received correspondence from the CEO of Pieta House stating that they intend to close the existing therapy centre in Tuam.

Deputy Sean Canney says the centre has been delivering therapy services for the past 11 years and the facility its currently in was funded through huge fundraising efforts.

He says the service serves many local counties and is ideally located just off the motorway.

He has called for a meeting with both the Chief Executive of Pieta House and Minister Mary Butler to discuss the news and the reasoning behind it.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan.....