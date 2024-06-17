ALDI Ireland has today announced a new €125 million contract with supplier Dawn Meats. This is a significant contract, worth €25 million annually over the next five years.

Following this contract, Dawn Meats will recruit 15 new staff members and add six new lines to the ALDI range.

Under the terms of the contract, Dawn Meats, which has factory locations locally, will increase their supply to ALDI by 35%.

The increased investment and new contract has provided Dawn Meats with the confidence to accelerate a €5 million expansion plan for their facility in Waterford.

Family-owned company, Dawn Meats, has been in operation for over 40 years.

This contract with Dawn follows the recent announcement by the retailer to invest €400 million in 30 new stores with the creation of 1,000 new local jobs over the next five years.