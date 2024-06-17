Uilleann pipes belonging to Eamonn Ceannt to be put on display in Ballina this July as part of the Ballina Salmon Festival.

The pipes will be returning to the Jackie Clarke collection as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of the Ballina Salmon Festival.

Eamonn Ceannt’s set of Uilleann Pipes will be transported from the Curragh Camp Military Museum on the afternoon of the 9th July where they will be put on display until the morning of the 11th July.

There will also be al performance on the 10th July on Heritage Day when Uillean piper Mr Eamonn Walsh will be popping in to try out the iconic pipes which dates back to 1845.

Eamonn Ceannt last played the pipes during St Patrick’s day 1916 only a few short weeks before he was executed for his role in the Easter Rising.

The Pipes were last on display here in the Collection during the Connacht Fleadh in 2023.

Born in Galway in 1881, Eamonn Ceannt was devoted to the Irish language, music and dance and in 1900 joined the Gaelic League.

He was also an excellent musician and Uilleann Piper.

He won a gold medal at the Oireachtas na Gaeilge in 1906 and received a Papal blessing for his performance while in Rome with members of the Catholic Young Men’s Society, participating in an athletics competition to celebrate the jubilee of Pope Pius X in 1908.

He founded the Dublin Pipers Club in 1900 which ultimately laid the seed for the formation of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and Na Piobairi Uilleann.