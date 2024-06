Appointments to the key EU institutions will be discussed today at a European Council meeting.



Taoiseach Simon Harris will be in Brussels to talk informally about the outcome of the European elections.



He says "as of now there are no names on the table" and "there's a process that needs to go through."



The Taoiseach wouldn't be drawn on Ursula von der Leyen's chances of securing another 5 year term as European Commission President: