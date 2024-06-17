Voting is due to end this morning in a paper ballot by pilots at Aer Lingus on whether to strike.

The result of the vote by members of the Irish Airline Pilots Association is expected later today.

IALPA is expecting the outcome of the ballot to be the same as an electronic vote earlier in the week.

They voted overwhelmingly in that vote in favour of taking action but Aer Lingus raised questions about the validity of the electronic ballot.

Talks between management and pilots broke up on Thursday in the long-running dispute over pay without reaching agreement on averting a strike.



The company has asked the airline pilots union to give 15 days notice of any planned strike action.



So air passengers face an anxious wait to find out how their summer travel plans will be affected, and the result of the paper vote should be known today.