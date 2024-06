President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina are hosting a Bloomsday Garden Party at Áras an Uachtaráin today.

Every year, the President starts a series of summer Garden Parties with a special event to celebrate the work of James Joyce.

The event will be MC’d by Seán Rocks and will include addresses by President Higgins and historian and trade unionist Dr John Callow, along with a number of musical performances.

(pic Michael D. Higgins Facebook)